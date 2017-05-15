FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* No intention to increase offer for ws atkins

* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased

* Snc-Lavalin bidco reserves right to increase offer price if there is, on or after date of this announcement, (i) an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for atkins by a third party offeror

* Reserves right to increase offer if (ii) an announcement of a possible offer for atkins by a third party potential offeror

* Us federal trade commission has granted request for early termination of hart-scott rodino waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

