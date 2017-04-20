FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins for £20.80 per share in cash
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins for £20.80 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc

* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our global consulting, design and project management capabilities

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - deal for £20.80 per share in cash

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - expected to deliver approximately $120 million of cost synergies by end of first full financial year after effective date

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - deal for $3.6 billion

* Snc-Lavalin Group - deal expected to be immediately accretive to snc-lavalin's consolidated and e&c adjusted earnings per share before any revenue and cost synergies

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - Snc-Lavalin does not expect integration review to have a material impact on continued employment of Atkins' employees

* Says acquisition represents an enterprise value of $4.2 billion, including pension deficit

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - entered into a new £300 million unsecured term loan

* Expects to maintain its investment-grade rating following closing of acquisition

* Snc-Lavalin group-acquisition to be funded through equity,debt issuance,and supported by Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec, co's largest shareholder

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - reaffirming 2017 outlook for adjusted earnings per share from E&C of $1.70 to $2.00

* Fy2017 earnings per share view C$1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snc-Lavalin - to finance portion of deal price, entered into deal with underwriters to sell subscription receipts from treasury at $51.45/subscription receipt

* Snc-Lavalin group - concurrently with deal, snc-lavalin highway holdings and cdpq entered into loan agreement in original principal amount of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

