March 7 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin - unit Kentz Overseas Company WLL awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman

* SNC-Lavalin - framework agreement extends from 2017 to 2022

* SNC-Lavalin - under deal, co to provide systems completions, commissioning, start-up service activities on portfolio of oil and gas megaprojects in Oman