UPDATE 1-German, French ministers agree to forge deeper euro zone
* Le Maire says we must succeed or extremes will take power (Recasts with more quotes)
May 5 Snipp Interactive Inc
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Snipp Interactive Inc- financing will be comprised of up to 45 million common shares at a market price of CAD $0.10 per share
* Snipp Interactive Inc- net proceeds raised through financing will be used for sales & marketing and general working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.