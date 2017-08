May 17 (Reuters) - SNOWWORLD NV

* H1 EBITDA UP 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 9.1 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE UP 3.5 PERCENT TO EUR 19.3 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT UP 2.8 PERCENT TO EUR 4.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS A HIGHER EBITDA AND NET PROFIT FOR THE FULL FY 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)