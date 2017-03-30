FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SNP AG proposes dividend proposal: 0.39 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Continued upward trend - revenue and financial performance much higher in 2016 - advances in operational and strategic development

* Dividend proposal: 0.39 euros per share (+50%); payout ratio: 48%

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) increase to 6.9 million euros(+50%)

* Outlook 2017: principle goal: consistent revenue growth - group revenue climbs to between 96 million and 100 million euros

* FY earnings per share of 0.95 euros (previous year: 0.69 euros)

* Outlook 2017: with organic revenue growth of 10% to 15%, executive board predicts an EBIT margin of between 9% and 11% and forecasts profitability of between 7% and 12% for higher overall growth

* FY EBITDA margin: 10.6% (previous year: 10.4%)

* FY EBIT margin: 8.5% (previous year: 8.1%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

