BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
April 27 Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner Ag
* Snp AG pursues acquisition of a european sap consulting and it company
* Ongoing discussions between two parties are very close to being concluded
* Transaction is to be financed with existing cash and cash equivalents
* Aim is to conclude transaction shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
LONDON, May 4 The McLaren Formula One team launched a virtual racing competition on Thursday with a real job as a simulator driver as the prize.