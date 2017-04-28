BRIEF-SNP AG Q1 EBIT swings to loss of 2.4 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Publishes business results for the first quarter of 2017 - strong growth continues - investments in markets and the future

* Group revenue rise to 21.6 million euros ($23.47 million)in first three months (+16.8% compared to previous year)

* Revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2017 affirmed

* Cash holdings: 53.9 million euros (as of 12/31/2016: 31.9 million euros)

* Negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of -1.8 million euros in first three months of fiscal year (previous year: 1.9 million euros)

* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to -2.4 million euros in same period (previous year: 1.6 million euros)

* Order backlog as of March 31, 2017 was 40.8 million euros; from comparable previous year's figure of 28.7 million euros, this corresponds to an increase of approximately 42% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)