BRIEF-Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management, Clarity 7 solutions
* Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management and Clarity 7 solutions and enters into reseller agreement with IBM
June 30 SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG:
* IS PURSUING ACQUISITION OF A GROUP OF THREE SOUTH AMERICAN SAP CONSULTING COMPANIES, TWO OF WHICH ARE LEGALLY LINKED TO EACH OTHER
* SEES POSITIVE OPERATING CONTRIBUTION TO FY EARNINGS (TO AMOUNT OF USD 1.4 MILLION TO USD 1.8 MILLION)
* OPERATING CONTRIBUTION WILL AS OF DAY OF REPORTING CONSTITUTE USD 0.7 MILLION TO USD 0.9 MILLION PRO RATA TEMPORIS
OSLO, June 30 Statoil said on Friday it would move its critical information technology (IT) tasks from Indian provider HCL Technologies back to Norway to improve security.