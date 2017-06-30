June 30 SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG:

* IS PURSUING ACQUISITION OF A GROUP OF THREE SOUTH AMERICAN SAP CONSULTING COMPANIES, TWO OF WHICH ARE LEGALLY LINKED TO EACH OTHER

* SEES POSITIVE OPERATING CONTRIBUTION TO FY EARNINGS (TO AMOUNT OF USD 1.4 MILLION TO USD 1.8 MILLION)

* ‍OPERATING CONTRIBUTION WILL AS OF DAY OF REPORTING CONSTITUTE USD 0.7 MILLION TO USD 0.9 MILLION PRO RATA TEMPORIS​