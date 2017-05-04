FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner buys Polish BCC Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG:

* Takes over one of largest SAP partners in Central and Eastern Europe

* Will acquire 100 percent of shares in Polish BCC Group, headquartered in Poznan, taking effect in May 2017

* Exact purchase price is being treated as confidential by both parties

* SNP AG will use existing liquid funds to finance acquisition

* Revenue forecast for 2017 fiscal year increased to about 110 million euros ($120.21 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

