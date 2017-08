May 16 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG :

* HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY

* UNILATERAL PURCHASE OPTION FOR JANUARY 1, 2018, IS BEING ARRANGED FOR REMAINING 19% OF SHARES