April 10, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner plans conversion into a European Company (SE)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Forges ahead with internationalization / conversion into a european company (SE) is planned

* Executive board and supervisory board will propose to general meeting conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE) and creation of authorized capital

* Are proposing to general meeting creation of authorized capital corresponding to up to 20 pct of current share capital, i.e. up to 995,357 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

