FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner says issues borrower's note loan of 40 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 21, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner says issues borrower's note loan of 40 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Issues borrower's note loan of 40 million euros ($42.14 million) and calls in corporate bond

* Volume is spread across fixed and variable tranches in terms of three to seven years

* Due to high level of investor interest and favorable financing conditions, original target volume was extended by 10 million to 40 million euros

* Current average yield across all tranches amounts to 1.41 pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.