July 20 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG

* DGAP-NEWS: SNP AG PRESSES ON WITH INTERNATIONALIZATION AND TAKES OVER SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​

* ‍WILL ACQUIRE 60% OF ALL SHARES IN SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP, EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2017​

* REMAINING 40% OF SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED OVER NEXT YEARS