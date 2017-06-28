GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, bond yields drive higher on ECB scale-back bets
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* snyder’s-lance, inc. Appoints brian driscoll as president and chief executive officer
* Snyder's-Lance inc - driscoll has been serving as company's interim president and ceo since april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean business.