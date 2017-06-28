MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance - In connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2toOQMD] Further company coverage:
