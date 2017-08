March 28 (Reuters) - Soap & Allied Industries Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 13.3 million rupees versus 22.8 million rupees year ago

* FY group revenue of 370.3 million rupees versus 373.6 million rupees year ago

* Says co expect market conditions to remain challenging in year 2017 due to fierce competition and rise in commodity prices Source: bit.ly/2nGSAVV Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)