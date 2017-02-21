FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soapstone Investments says Diamondcorp talks could impact bond payment
February 21, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Soapstone Investments says Diamondcorp talks could impact bond payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Soapstone Investments Pty Ltd:

* Referred to announcement by diamondcorp advising that conditions for a gbp 1 million capital raising have not yet been met

* Agreement in principle reached with amcu was now being subjected to material amendments by amcu

* Currently unclear whether or not final terms will be entered into that is consistent with terms previously agreed upon

* Discussions continue between diamondcorp and idc over post-commencement funding for lace diamond mines

* No assurances can be made that such idc approval will be forthcoming, either in time for pcf to be sought to be raised promptly, or at all.

* Delays in obtaining agreements place a doubt over completion of capital raising, and timing of payment of bond payment due on 14 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

