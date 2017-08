March 8 (Reuters) - Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA:

* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago

* Fy net rental income 59.6 million euros versus 53.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 3 euros per share

* Says in 2017 the group will once again be in line with a trend of significant growth in its cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)