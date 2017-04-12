BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA:
* Q1 rental income 49.0 million euros ($51.96 million) versus 48.6 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate for revenue-generating buildings remained high, at 94.4 pct as of March 31 2017 versus 97.0 pct as of Dec 31 2016, EPRA vacancy rate stood at 4.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.