Earnings support European shares but oil slump weighs
* But energy stocks weigh as oil drops (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
July 5 Societe LDC SA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 942.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 881.2 MILLION, UP 7.0% Source text: bit.ly/2sMmjvs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* But energy stocks weigh as oil drops (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
* CO AND ITM ÉQUIPEMENT DE LA MAISON ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ACQUISITION OF CO'S FRENCH AND SPANISH ACTIVITIES BY SUBSIDIARY GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES