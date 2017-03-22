March 22 Sodastream International Ltd:
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of
co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
* Employees of co’s Israeli subsidiary at Lehavim facility
decided to join Histadrut and established an employees’
committee
* As of the date of annual report, work stoppage has not
adversely impacted the company’s business operations - SEC
filing
* Co commenced negotiating a collective bargaining agreement
with committee and Histadrut in accordance with applicable law
* During March 2017, employees committee issued dispute
notice to co - SEC filing
* Committee's dispute notice to co permits employees to
initiate a work stoppage not earlier than 15 days following date
of notice
