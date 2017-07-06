UPDATE 1-Dalian Wanda H1 revenue jumps, propelled higher by financial businesses
* Firm is one of China's most aggressive dealmakers overseas (Writes through with details)
July 6 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:
* Full year 2016/17 operating profit growth likely to be near the low-end of the 8-9 percent growth range
* Says full-year 2017/18 organic sales growth likely to be in a range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent, including acquisitions growth could be in a range of 3.5 pct-4 pct
* Says Sodexo to provide official guidance in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Firm is one of China's most aggressive dealmakers overseas (Writes through with details)
* For forty-four weeks ended July 2, 2017, company reported net sales of $104.28 billion