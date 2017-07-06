July 6 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:

* Full year 2016/17 operating profit growth likely to be near the low-end of the 8-9 percent growth range

* Says full-year 2017/18 organic sales growth likely to be in a range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent, including acquisitions growth could be in a range of 3.5 pct-4 pct

* Says Sodexo to provide official guidance in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)