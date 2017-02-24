BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 24 SoFi -
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake
* Says plans to use funds to accelerate its expansion into new product areas and countries outside of United States Source text for Eikon:
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.