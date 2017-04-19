FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sofina completes sale of its stake in Eurazeo
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sofina completes sale of its stake in Eurazeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Sofina:

* Sofina announces the completion of the sale of its stake in Eurazeo

* Completion of the sale of its stake in eurazeo, representing approximately 5% of the share capital, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved to institutional investors

* Post transaction, sofina does not hold eurazeo shares any longer

* As part of its share buyback program, eurazeo acquired 1.0 million shares within the placement, at the placement price

* Bookbuilding was managed by Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, sole bookrunner on the transaction. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.