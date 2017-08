March 31 (Reuters) - Sofragi SA:

* FY distributable revenue 6.1 million euros ($6.52 million) versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* FY result 10.8 million euros versus 18.2 million euros year ago

* At Annual General Meeting of June 14, 2017, it will be proposed to distribute a dividend of 108.70 euros per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)