3 months ago
BRIEF-Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman
#IT Services & Consulting
May 24, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc

* Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place

* Board intends to appoint Martin to take over as non-executive chairman and martin has agreed to do so

* Brian Wallace, currently non-executive chairman, would then retire from board

* Search for new chief executive officer will be led by brian wallace and lee ginsberg, senior independent director

