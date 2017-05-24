BRIEF-Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman

May 24 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc

* Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place

* Board intends to appoint Martin to take over as non-executive chairman and martin has agreed to do so

* Brian Wallace, currently non-executive chairman, would then retire from board

* Search for new chief executive officer will be led by brian wallace and lee ginsberg, senior independent director