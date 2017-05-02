FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Softing Q1 revenue up at 19.8 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 2, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Softing Q1 revenue up at 19.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Softing AG:

* Q1 revenue rose to 19.8 million euros ($21.61 million)(previous year: 17.9 million euros), equivalent to organic growth of 11%

* In Q1 orders on hand grew by more than 50% to 14.6 million euros (previous year: 9.7 million euros)

* Q1 incoming orders increased by 23% to an impressive 21.8 million euros(previous year: 17.7 million euros)

* First-Quarter EBIT was just 0.5 million eueos(previous year: 0.7 million euros)

* Raises annual revenue forecast to around 85 million euros and confirming our EBIT guidance of around 6 million euros for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.