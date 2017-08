BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000​

May 29 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)​

* FY EBIT OF EUR -419 THOUSAND WHICH IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR WAS EUR -1,020 THOUSAND DUE TO A WRITE-DOWN ON FINANCIAL ASSETS OF EUR -800 THOUSAND

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAX (EAT) IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM EUR -1,019 THOUSAND IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR -459 THOUSAND (2016)

* FOR 2017, AGAIN EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS INCREASES FOR THE COMPANIES OF THE SOFTLINE GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)