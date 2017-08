June 2 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED A RESOLVED CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTIONS IN KIND

* SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY OF EUR 1,029,808.00, INCREASED BY EUR 685,081.00 IN EXCHANGE FOR A CONTRIBUTION IN KIND TO EUR 1,714,889.00. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)