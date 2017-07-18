FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 8:09 AM

BRIEF-Software AG has large database licence pipeline for H2

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Software AG

* CCO says had execution issues in UK in H1, digital licence sales fell 48 percent

* CCO says does not believe cloud software will massively cannibalise existing business

* CCO says will not be able to grow maintenance 10 percent every quarter but will be super strong for rest of year

* CFO says H1 cashflow slightly down, impacted by land and tax, up 20 percent on operating basis

* CCO says has significant pipeline of large licence transactions in Adabas and Natural for H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

