21 minutes ago
BRIEF-Software AG says FY operating profit margin to reach 31-31 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
July 17, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 21 minutes ago

BRIEF-Software AG says FY operating profit margin to reach 31-31 pct

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Software AG:

* dgap-adhoc: software AG publishes preliminary Q2 financial results and raises operating profit margin outlook 2017

* Software - FY 2017 outlook for operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) raised from the range of 30.5 to 31.5 percent to now 31.0 to 32.0 percent

* 2017 revenue outlook for digital business platform and adabas & natural confirmed

* Operating profit (EBITA, non-IFRS) increased by 10 percent to eur61.3 million (2016: eur55.8 million) in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

