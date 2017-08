April 26 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 439.1 million ($478.27 million) versus EUR 390.1 million year ago

* Q1 net profit EUR 11.6 million versus EUR 2.9 million year ago

* Confirms expectation of improvement in profitability in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)