May 17 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO START COIL SPRING PRODUCTION FOR PASSENGER CARS IN CHINA AT END OF 2018

* START OF NEW PRODUCTION SHOULD ENSURE ADDITIONAL ANNUAL SALES OF EUR 20 MILLION FOR COMPANY FROM 2023 Source text: reut.rs/2quOyze Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)