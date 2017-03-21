FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sogefi to build factory in Morocco
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 21, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sogefi to build factory in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* Announces a plan to build a new factory in Morocco, the company's first industrial site in Africa

* It has already received new orders for both the local market and the European market that will bring in additional annual sales of 30 million euros ($32.39 million) from 2020

* Potential business initiatives currently under negotiation could increase the size of the plant, giving annual sales of 60 million euros in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

