BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance gets regulatory approval for chairman appointment
* Says it has recently received the approval of appointment qualification of Kong Qingwei as chairman by China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC)
June 26 Soho China Ltd
* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of ever jump investments limited
* Deal for rmb2.76 billion
* It is expected that company will book a gross profit of approximately rmb127 million from disposal
* ERntered agreement with purchaser (an independent third party) for disposal of sale shares and sale debt of Ever Jump Investments
* Board considers that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on group's total rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd