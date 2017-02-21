FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q1 loss per shr between US$1.65 and US$1.90
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q1 loss per shr between US$1.65 and US$1.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc

* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue $412 million versus I/B/E/S view $397.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $345 million to $375 million

* Qtrly gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. was US$66 million, or US$1.71 loss per fully-diluted share.

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com was $1.79 loss per fully-diluted share

* Sees Q1 gaap net loss before non-controlling interest to be between US$50 million and US$60 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.55 and US$1.80

* Sees Q1 gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.65 and US$1.90

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.