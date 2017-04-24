FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q2 2017 revenue $390 mln to $420 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Sohu.com Inc

* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $374 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $390 million to $420 million

* Gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc for Q1 of 2017 US$1.77 loss per fully-diluted share

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.80 and US$2.05

* Sees Q2 GAAP loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$2.05 and US$2.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.53, revenue view $438.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

