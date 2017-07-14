BRIEF-Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor, legal counsel

July 14 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* Sohu.com special committee retains financial advisor and legal counsel

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee of company's board of directors has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as its financial advisor

* Sohu.com Inc - special committee is continuing its review and evaluation of non-binding proposal

* Sohu.com- advisor retained in connection with review of non-binding proposal from Charles Zhang, chairman and CEO and chairman of board of Changyou