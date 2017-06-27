BRIEF- Chiome Bioscience announces exercise of options
* Says 820 units of its 13th series options were exercised to 820,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27
June 27Soiken Holdings Inc
* Says it confirms to acquire 64.5 percent voting power in NRL Pharma Inc for 574 million yen in total
* Previous plan was announced on May 19
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zrNnpQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 820 units of its 13th series options were exercised to 820,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27
* Has no reason to speculate about potential new offer for stada