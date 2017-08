April 19 (Reuters) - Soitec SA:

* Q4 revenue 70.5 million euros ($75.4 million) versus 65.4 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 245.7 million euros versus 233.2 million euros year ago

* For FY 2016-17 expects at least 16.5 percent EBITDA margin of Electronics division

* For Q1 2017-2018, expects revenue growth of at least 20 percent at constant exchange rates in comparison to Q1 of FY 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2osvbUN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)