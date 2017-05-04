FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance amends terms of brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc amends terms of brokered private placement

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - continues to work with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc as sole agent to undertake offering

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - sees net proceeds to be used to fund company's previously announced expansion plans and for general working capital

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - continues to work with Echelon Wealth Partners to undertake offering of up to 23.7 million units at a price of $0.16 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

