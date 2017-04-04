FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs letter of intent to acquire U.S. solar assets
April 4, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs letter of intent to acquire U.S. solar assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc-

* Solar Alliance signs letter of intent for acquisition of U.S. Solar assets

* Solar Alliance Energy - as per loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees and acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects

* Company anticipates that acquisition will materially increase revenues and net income at solar alliance

* Solar Alliance Energy - pursuant to loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees, acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - in consideration for assets, Solar Alliance will pay up to us$2 million in contingent payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

