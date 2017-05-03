BRIEF-Epicentre Holdings entered into a subscription agreement
* Entered into a subscription agreement with its unit for subscription of 5 million redeemable preference shares in unit
May 3 SOLAR A/S
* Q1 REVENUE DKK 3.00 BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITA DKK 56 MILLION VERSUS DKK 52 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT DKK 11.4BN, EQUAL TO AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF ABOUT 3%.
* FOR 2017, WE RECONFIRM OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR AN EBITA OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 300 MILLION
* STRONG FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co revises 2016 dividend payment plan and decides to pay no div for 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)