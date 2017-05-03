May 3 SOLAR A/S

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 3.00 BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITA DKK 56 MILLION VERSUS DKK 52 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT DKK 11.4BN, EQUAL TO AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF ABOUT 3%.

* FOR 2017, WE RECONFIRM OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR AN EBITA OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 300 MILLION

* STRONG FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES IN 2017