5 months ago
BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield files for IPO of up to $100 mln of class A common stock
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield files for IPO of up to $100 mln of class A common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc files for ipo of up to $100 million of class a common stock - sec filing

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to apply to list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol “soi”

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - credit suisse and goldman, sachs & co are underwriters to the ipo

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to fund $40.0 million to $55.0 million 2017 capital program with portion of ipo the net proceeds

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon:

