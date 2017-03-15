BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield files for IPO of up to $100 mln of class A common stock

March 15 (Reuters) - Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc files for ipo of up to $100 million of class a common stock - sec filing

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to apply to list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol “soi”

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - credit suisse and goldman, sachs & co are underwriters to the ipo

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to fund $40.0 million to $55.0 million 2017 capital program with portion of ipo the net proceeds

* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: