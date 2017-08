May 12 (Reuters) - SOLARWORLD AG:

* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES

* MANAGEMENT OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES SACHSEN GMBH, SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES THÜRINGEN GMBH, SOLARWORLD INDUSTRIES DEUTSCHLAND GMBH AND SOLARWORLD INNOVATIONS GMBH FILED FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

* COURT HAS APPOINTED ATTORNEY AT LAW HORST PIEPENBURG AS PRELIMINARY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR