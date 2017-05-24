FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Solasto announces change of shareholder structure
May 24, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Solasto announces change of shareholder structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) - Solasto Corp

* Says Toho Holdings Co Ltd will increase stake in the company to 10.7 percent from 4.7 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Says current second biggest shareholder of the company Cayman Islands-based CJP NC HOLDINGS, L.P. will cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 13.9 percent

* Change effective on May 29

* Says CREDIT SUISSE (HONG KONG) LIMITED will acquire 27,958 voting rights (9.2 percent voting power) of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SiEv8p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

