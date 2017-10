May 23(Reuters) - Solekia Ltd

* Says 357,765 shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by Fujitsu Ltd from March 17 to May 22

* Says Fujitsu failed to reach the lower limit of 735,236 shares that announced in takeover bid plan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NGVvLV

