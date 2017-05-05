BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile reports Q1 earnings per share ads $0.09
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results
May 5 Soligenix Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results
* Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.