Russia's new auto sales rise 15 pct y/y in June
MOSCOW, July 7 Sales of new cars in Russia in June rose by 15 percent compared with June 2016 and reached 141,084, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.
July 7 (Reuters) -
* SOLLERS JUNE SALES OF NEW CARS AND LCV IN RUSSIA 2,865 VEHICLES VERSUS 4,800 VEHICLES YEAR AGO - AEB Source text: bit.ly/2tYxndZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd * Says it sold 1,515 vehicles in June, up 37.6 percent y/y * Says it sold 10,123 vehicles in H1, up 32.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2uRaVQt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)