BRIEF-Liaoning SG Automotive's vehicle sales up in June, H1

July 7 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd * Says it sold 1,515 vehicles in June, up 37.6 percent y/y * Says it sold 10,123 vehicles in H1, up 32.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2uRaVQt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)